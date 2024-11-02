Steven Stamkos News: Logs pair of power-play points

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Stamkos has earned multiple points in two of his last three games, a sign his chemistry with his new teammates is starting to take hold. The 34-year-old has earned four of his five points this season on the power play, so he still has improvements to make at even strength. He's added 33 shots on net, 12 hits, six PIM and a minus-9 rating over 11 appearances while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit.