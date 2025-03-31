Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 31

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The National Hockey League has four contests on the slate for Monday night. The Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils kick off the night at 7 p.m. ET in the only nationally televised game on NHL Network, and we have one late game, too. Let's preview all four games, cobbling together a few parlay possibilities, as we try and build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, March 31

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils

The Wild (41-28-5) and the Devils (39-29-7) square off at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The Devils won 5-2 in the Twin Cities on Saturday in the front end of the home-and-home set as underdogs (+105) as the Over (5.5) cashed. It was New Jersey's third straight win in the series, while the Over has cashed in all three of those games. New Jersey has generated 4.7 goals per game (GPG) in the past three meetings while allowing 2.7 GPG.

Nico Hischier opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game Saturday, and he added an unassisted goal in the third period and a power-play goal late in the final stanza. It was the Swiss-born forward's second hat trick of the season, giving him seven goals and 13 points, with at least one point in 10 of the past 11 outings. He has a career-high 33 goals this season.

Minnesota has dropped three of the past four games, while the Over has cashed in each of the past three outings, including the 5-2 loss behind Filip Gustavsson (29-17-4, 2.51 GAA, .916 SV%, 5 SO). He is expected to run it back Monday, with Jacob Markstrom (24-14-6, 2.50 GAA, .900 SV%, 3 SO) likely for the home side.

Back New Jersey, and let's go high based on series trends.

Devils ML (-143 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (+114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

The Predators (27-38-8) and Flyers (30-36-9) meet at Wells Fargo Center in the disappointment bowl.

Nashville was expected to do big things this season after adding Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, etc., but it has been eliminated from the postseason chase. Philadelphia is also well under .500, and it fired head coach John Tortorella on Thursday.

Interim coach Brad Shaw has steered the Flyers to back-to-back wins over the Montreal Canadiens (6-4) and Buffalo Sabres (7-4) in his first two games, but it remains to be seen how long the good times will roll.

The best course of action is backing the Flyers, since they've been the hotter team, and going high on the total.

Flyers ML (-120 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-117 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche

The Flames (34-26-12) and the Avalanche (45-26-3) meet at Ball Arena in Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Calgary enters play seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. The good news for the Flames is that they have three games in hand. The bad news is that time is ticking, and a trip to Denver is no picnic.

The Avalanche are third in the Central Division, starting a first-round series with the Dallas Stars directly in the face.

Calgary is 4-1-1 in the past six games, with three of the past four games going to overtime, with two victories. The Over is 4-1 in the past five games, and 7-2 in the past nine.

Colorado lost 2-1 to St. Louis last time out, but it has won four of the past five games, while going 12-2-1 in the past 15 outings, including a 4-2 win at Calgary on March 14 behind Scott Wedgewood.

Back the Flames on the puck line, while going high on the total.

Flames +1.5 (-115 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken

The Stars (48-21-4) and Kraken (31-37-6) meet at Climate Pledge Arena at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Stars are six points back of the first-place Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division, as Dallas vies for the division crown and the President's Trophy. Dallas is one of three NHL teams to reach 100 points on the season. It has a game in hand on Winnipeg, too.

The Kraken have already been eliminated from the postseason chase, so it remains to be seen how motivated they'll be to get the job done Monday at CPA.

Dallas has won six straight meetings in this series, including a 5-1 win as moderate favorites (-150) in the front end of the back-to-back set as the total (6) pushed. The Under is 3-0-1 in the past four in the series, too.

Let's back the Stars on the puck line, and go low on the total.

Stars -1.5 (+160 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

8-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+22832 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Devils ML (-150) vs. Wild

Over 5.5 (+110) - Devils vs. Wild

Over 6 (+100) - Flyers vs. Predators

Flyers ML (-120) vs. Predators

Flames +1.5 (-125) at Avalanche

Over 6 (+100) - Flames at Avalanche

Under 6 (-110) - Stars at Kraken

Stars -1.5 (+160) at Kraken

4-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+1330 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Devils ML (-150) vs. Wild

Flyers ML (-120) vs. Predators

Flames +1.5 (-125) at Avalanche

Stars -1.5 (+160) at Kraken

4-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+1503 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (+110) - Devils vs. Wild

Over 6 (+100) - Flyers vs. Predators

Over 6 (+100) - Flames at Avalanche

Under 6 (-110) - Stars at Kraken

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+376 at Bet365 Sportsbook)