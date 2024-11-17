Steven Stamkos News: Strikes twice on power play

Stamkos scored a pair of power-play goals in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Stamkos tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period and added another goal -- the eventual game-winner -- with 22 seconds left in the frame. He had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three contests before earning his third multi-point effort of the campaign Sunday. The 34-year-old now has six goals, 10 points (eight on the power play), 50 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-13 rating over 19 games. Stamkos still has the talent to make a big impact, but it's clear he and his new teammates are still getting used to each other.