Stuart Skinner News: Fends off Flames

Skinner stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

The Oilers squandered a 2-0 lead, but Zach Hyman's go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period put them ahead for good. Skinner has yet to win consecutive contests this season, but he's earned a victory in two of his last three outings. He's now 3-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage over eight starts. Calvin Pickard will likely start Monday versus the Devils, but Skinner should be back between the pipes for Wednesday's Pacific Division showdown against the Golden Knights.