Stuart Skinner News: Pulled again in Game 4

Skinner allowed three goals on 17 shots in the first period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Skinner was the only reason the Oilers were down 3-0 after the opening frame -- it could have been much worse. Nonetheless, head coach Kris Knoblauch elected to pull Skinner for the second game in a row, and Calvin Pickard was between the pipes for the Oilers' comeback. With three straight subpar efforts, it would be surprising to see Skinner between the pipes on home ice in Game 5 on Saturday, especially after Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots Thursday.