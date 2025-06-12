Stuart Skinner News: Starting Game 4

Skinner will defend the visiting cage in Florida for Thursday's Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Skinner has been outstanding in the Edmonton net, as he was 7-2 with a 1.83 GAA and a .929 save percentage before Monday's 6-1 shellacking against the Panthers. He was less than ordinary in Monday's tilt, allowing five goals on 23 shots before he was pulled in favor of Calvin Pickard. Skinner will get a chance to redeem himself Thursday against a Florida team that is generating 4.00 goals per game during the playoffs.