Tage Thompson News: Opens scoring in win

Thompson scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Thompson has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's had to deal with an evolving top line -- Jiri Kulich replaced Ryan McLeod (upper body) there a couple of games ago, and JJ Peterka moved up to take the spot of Jason Zucker (illness) in this contest. Thompson's talented enough to play with a variety of linemates without experiencing a drop-off in production. He's at 21 goals, 18 assists, 130 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-2 rating through 42 outings this season.