Tanner Dickinson News: Set to be free agent

Dickinson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Blues on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dickinson had seven goals and eight assists in 57 games last season with AHL Springfield. After not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 23-year-old will be free to pursue an opportunity elsewhere in free agency, likely on a minor-league deal to continue developing at the AHL level.