Tanner Dickinson headshot

Tanner Dickinson News: Set to be free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 7:44pm

Dickinson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Blues on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dickinson had seven goals and eight assists in 57 games last season with AHL Springfield. After not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 23-year-old will be free to pursue an opportunity elsewhere in free agency, likely on a minor-league deal to continue developing at the AHL level.

Tanner Dickinson
 Free Agent
