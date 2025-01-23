Fantasy Hockey
Tanner Laczynski headshot

Tanner Laczynski News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Laczynski was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday.

Laczynski has one goal in six NHL games with the Golden Knights this season. He was leading the Silver Knights with 25 points in 25 games before his recall. Laczynski is likely to see fourth-line action against the Blues on Thursday as the Golden Knights placed Cole Schwindt (lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body) on injured reserve Thursday.

Tanner Laczynski
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
