Raddysh cemented the Rangers' lead with the final goal of Saturday's game. The tally is Raddysh's first point since joining New York in free agency back in July. The 27-year-old winger is coming off his second-best season across four campaigns, as he compiled 27 points in 2024-25. He has currently been serving in a third-line role on the right wing. If he can put together a complete season with the 20-plus goal and assist potential he has, Raddysh could make year five a career season. For now, he is best left on waivers in fantasy outside of deeper leagues.