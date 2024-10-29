Taylor Raddysh News: Snags helper Tuesday

Raddysh recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Raddysh picked up his first helper of the campaign on a Connor McMichael rally just after a power play expired in the first period. Through eight contests, Raddysh has been a consistent part of the Capitals' bottom six. He's earned three points, 10 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating. He can add a little physical play, but the 26-year-old is unlikely to score enough to help most fantasy managers.