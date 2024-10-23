Taylor Raddysh News: Tips in goal

Raddysh scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Raddysh tipped in a shot from Dylan McIlrath, scoring the Capitals' first goal of the game at 4:50 of the first period. The 26-year-old Raddysh has filled a bottom-six role to begin his career with the Capitals, and he's seen minimal power-play time. He has two goals, six shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating over six appearances. Without a promotion to at least the middle six, he's unlikely to score enough to help in fantasy.