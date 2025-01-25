Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Goes quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Blueger's point drought extended to 13 games in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Blueger was excellent as a depth scorer earlier in the season, but his offense has pretty much dried up since the holiday break. The 30-year-old is still seeing decent ice time in a bottom-six role, but the Canucks have their full complement of centers available, so Blueger's ceiling has been capped on the fourth line. He has 17 points, 53 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-11 rating over 48 appearances. If a trade involving J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson materializes, Blueger may take on increased responsibilities once again.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now