Teddy Blueger News: Plucks apple Wednesday

Blueger managed an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Blueger continues to contribute depth offense, as he has four helpers over his last seven games. He's been officially on the fourth line since J.T. Miller returned from a personal leave of absence, which has had a ripple effect on the Canucks' center depth. Blueger is now at 14 points, 34 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings this season, putting him on pace for a career year.