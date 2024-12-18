Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Plucks apple Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Blueger managed an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Blueger continues to contribute depth offense, as he has four helpers over his last seven games. He's been officially on the fourth line since J.T. Miller returned from a personal leave of absence, which has had a ripple effect on the Canucks' center depth. Blueger is now at 14 points, 34 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings this season, putting him on pace for a career year.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now