Teddy Blueger News: Puts up helper

Blueger notched an assist, two hits and four PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Blueger has a goal and five helpers over his last 10 outings. The 30-year-old continues to produce in a depth role -- he's been on the fourth line officially in recent contests, though his defensive acumen allows him to play a larger role on the ice. For the season, the center is at 16 points, 40 shots on net, 49 hits, 22 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 34 appearances. He's on pace to exceed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.