Teddy Mutryn News: Another BC commit for San Jose

Mutryn was the 95th overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Mutryn split 2024-25 between Chicago of the USHL, where he played well (17 goals and 30 points in 47 regular-season outings), and the US NTDP, where he was quiet (two goals and four points in 17 regular-season appearances). Mutryn, who can play both center and the wing, is known for his compete level. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he's very hard to knock off the puck. His offensive skills are average, but Mutryn is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. A native of Norwell, Massachusetts, Mutryn is a 2026-27 commit to Boston College.