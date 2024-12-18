Teuvo Teravainen News: Another three-point performance

Teravainen recorded three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

The 30-year-old winger was a dominant force in Chicago's lineup and made his presence felt in each of the team's three goals. This was his second straight three-point effort, as he notched one goal and two assists in the 5-3 win over the Islanders on Sunday. To put things into perspective, the six points he has over this recent two-game stretch equals the amount he collected on a 25-game stretch between Oct. 19 and Dec. 14. With that in mind, it's not surprising to see that his season-long numbers look low. He's notched just seven goals and 19 points in 32 games while posting a career-worst minus-10 rating.