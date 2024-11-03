Teuvo Teravainen News: Tallies on power play Sunday

Teravainen scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Teravainen lost his top-line spot during Saturday's game versus the Kings. The message appears to have been received, as he responded with a tally Sunday to end a seven-game point drought. The 30-year-old winger played on the third line at even strength, and he may not get another top-line look until Ryan Donato cools off. Teravainen has four goals, eight points (six on the power play), 24 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 13 appearances this season.