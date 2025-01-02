Thatcher Demko Injury: Departs Thursday's contest

Demko left Thursday's game versus the Kraken in the second period due to an undisclosed injury, per Canucks Insider.

Demko was involved in a collision in the first period but was able to stay in the game for a bit. However, he left shortly after the Canucks took a 2-1 lead, which suggests he is dealing with an injury -- he stopped 11 of 12 shots, so his exit is not performance-related. Given Demko's lengthy injury history, including a knee injury that cost him nearly two months to begin 2024-25, there is plenty of reason for concern. The Canucks play again Friday at home versus the Predators before embarking on a five-game road trip. If Demko is ruled out for any length of time, Arturs Silovs will likely join the NHL roster to help Kevin Lankinen with the goaltending duties.