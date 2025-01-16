Thatcher Demko News: Falters early Thursday

Demko allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

The Kings' top line was relentless over the first 10 minutes, and Demko never had much of a chance to recover. The Canucks have taken things cautiously, giving Demko just two starts over five games since he recovered from back spasms. The 29-year-old dropped to 2-3-3 with a 3.39 GAA and an .872 save percentage over nine contests. Demko has had trouble shaking off the rust from missing the first two months of the season due to a knee injury. The Canucks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Oilers.