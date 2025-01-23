Thatcher Demko News: Tagged for six-spot in loss

Demko allowed six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

That won't boost morale -- Demko lost for the third time in four starts, and he's allowed 16 goals in that span. Kevin Lankinen (illness) was well enough to back up, but it's possible the Canucks did not want to put him in unless absolutely necessary, leaving Demko to suffer instead. For the season, Demko is down to 3-5-3 with a 3.47 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 12 outings. It arguably can't get much worse for the 29-year-old, who should probably be avoided in fantasy for Saturday's home matchup against the Capitals.