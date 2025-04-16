Thomas Bordeleau Injury: Remains day-to-day

Bordeleau (undisclosed) is still day-to-day and won't be an option versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bordeleau will miss the Sharks' regular-season finale but may still be available when AHL San Jose kicks off the Calder Cup Playoffs. For the Barracuda this year, the 23-year-old center notched 14 goals and 24 helpers in 59 appearances. A strong showing in the postseason could help Bordeleau's case to make the Opening Night roster next year.