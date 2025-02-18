Thomas Chabot Injury: Sustains cut to hand at practice
Chabot left Tuesday's practice session after his hand was cut, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
The Senators resume play Saturday versus Montreal, so Chabot will have a few days to recover before the club makes a determination on his status. The left-shot blueliner has contribued four goals and 27 points over 55 games this season. If he's forced to miss any time, Tyler Kleven will see an increased role.
