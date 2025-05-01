Thomas Chabot News: Two apples in Game 6 loss

Chabot delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in Game 6.

Chabot stepped up in his first postseason, delivering one goal, three assists and 11 shots in six games. He averaged just shy of 25 minutes per game (24:58) and delivered seven blocks, seven shots and four hits. The 28-year-old Chabot has three years on his $8 million AAV contract, and he'll be instrumental for the Sens as they take that big step forward in the next couple seasons.