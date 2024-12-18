Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Harley (illness) will likely be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Toronto, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said that the Stars will have some game-time decisions because the flu is making its way through the team. While Harley wasn't mentioned by name, it stands to reason that he'll be among those questionable after missing Monday's 3-1 win against Washington due to an illness. The 23-year-old defenseman has four goals and 14 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25.