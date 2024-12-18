Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 8:19am

Harley (illness) will likely be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Toronto, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said that the Stars will have some game-time decisions because the flu is making its way through the team. While Harley wasn't mentioned by name, it stands to reason that he'll be among those questionable after missing Monday's 3-1 win against Washington due to an illness. The 23-year-old defenseman has four goals and 14 points in 29 appearances in 2024-25.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now