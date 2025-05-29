Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Finishes second in team scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Harley had two assists in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

The Syracuse native came off his best NHL season (50 points; 78 games), and he continued his hot hand with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 18 games in the playoffs. That pushed Harley into second on team scoring this postseason, second only to Mikko Rantenen.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now