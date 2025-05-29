Thomas Harley News: Finishes second in team scoring

Harley had two assists in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

The Syracuse native came off his best NHL season (50 points; 78 games), and he continued his hot hand with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 18 games in the playoffs. That pushed Harley into second on team scoring this postseason, second only to Mikko Rantenen.