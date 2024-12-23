Thomas Harley News: Provides helper in win

Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Harley picked up his first point since a two-goal game versus the Flames on Dec. 8. He missed two contests due to an illness in that span, but he's been right back in the top four since he returned from that absence. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 69 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 31 outings this season. He's on pace to fall short of his 47-point performance across 79 regular-season games last year, but he's still adding decent offense for a blueliner.