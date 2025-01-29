Thomas Novak News: Nets lone goal in loss

Novak scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Novak's tally at 8:41 of the first period was 90 seconds after Nils Hoglander opened the scoring for the Canucks. The 27-year-old Novak has found a groove recently with three goals and four assists over his last seven contests, primarily in a third-line role on the wing with Fedor Svechkov at center. Novak struggled at center earlier in the season, and it's still too soon to say that he's turned a corner. For the campaign, he's at eight goals, 16 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances.