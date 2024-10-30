Tim Stutzle News: Erupts for four points Tuesday

Stutzle scored two even-strength goals and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 8-1 rout of the Blues.

He rounded out his night with four shots on net, three hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Stutzle has found the scoresheet in five straight games and eight of nine on the season, piling up a dazzling five goals and 14 points. The 22-year-old is also showing a more physical side in 2024-25, racking up 21 hits so far -- a pace that would shatter his previous career high of 125 over a full campaign.