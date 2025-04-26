Tim Stutzle News: First NHL playoff goal

Stutzle scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Stutzle put Ottawa up 1-0 midway through the first period with a one-timer over Anthony Stolarz's glove from the top of the right circle. Stutzle's first NHL playoff goal in his fourth game came during an Ottawa power play. He is coming off a 79-point regular season in 82 appearances, the second-highest total of his career.