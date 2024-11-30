Tim Stutzle News: Six-game, eight-point streak

Stutzle scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss against Los Angeles.

The goal extended his point streak to six games. He has three goals and five assists during that span. Stutzle has collected 10 goals and 29 points through 23 outings. His 20.4 shooting percentage is well above his career average of 13.3, so his goal pace may slow. Still, Stutzle is trending toward his first 100-point season and could top 150 hits for the first time, too. He needs to work on faceoffs, but his category coverage has been impressive in 2024-25.