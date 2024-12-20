Timo Meier News: Scores in Thursday's loss

Meier scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Meier has three goals and one assist over eight outings in December. He's not stringing together offense well -- his last time getting on the scoresheet in consecutive games was at the end of November. The winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 109 shots on net, 60 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 34 contests. Meier's role in the Devils' top six will maintain his status as a strong fantasy winger, especially since he often contributes in non-scoring areas.