T.J. Oshie News: Hangs up skates
Oshie, who didn't play in 2024-25 due to a chronic back injury, announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.
Oshie spent the first seven years of his career with St. Louis, followed by a nine-year stint with Washington, ultimately helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. The 2005 first-round selection (No. 24 overall) racked up 302 goals and 393 assists over 1,010 career regular-season games between the two clubs. The right-shot winger also earned 34 goals and 69 points over 106 career playoff outings.
