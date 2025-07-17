Tobias Bjornfot News: Lands two-way contract

Bjornfot signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

After making a career-high 70 NHL appearances with the Kings during the 2021-22 campaign, Bjornfot has spent most of the past three seasons in the minors. He made 14 regular-season appearances in the NHL with Florida last year and was held without a point while recording 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The 24-year-old could join the Panthers for training camp this fall, but it seems as though he'll play mostly in the minors once again during the 2025-26 season.