Tom Wilson Injury: Exits late after hit by puck

Wilson has a large gash on his upper lip after sustaining the injury late in the third period of Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson had two assists in the contest prior to the incident. It's unclear if he's at risk of missing time due to the injury, with head coach Spencer Carbery saying the winger "needed repairs." Wilson should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Kings. With the pair of helpers, Wilson established a career high in points with 54 through 64 appearances this season, including nine points during his active five-game streak.