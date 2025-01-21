Tom Wilson News: Reaches 20-goal mark Tuesday

Wilson scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Wilson reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career, and his personal best of 24 tallies is definitely within range. He's done well in January with six goals and two assists over 10 appearances. The winger is up to 35 points -- matching his total from the 2023-24 regular season -- while adding 108 shots on net, 137 hits, 43 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 47 appearances.