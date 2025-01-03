Tom Wilson News: Tallies in defeat

Wilson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM and a plus-2 rating in 21:53 of ice time Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Wilson scored his 15th goal of the campaign to open the scoring in the first period. The 2012 first-round selection has followed up a five-game dry spell with two goals and two helpers over his last four outings. The 30-year-old is on pace to set new career highs in goals and points in 2024-25, and he still plays with an edge, having racked up 116 hits through 38 games. Wilson is up to 13 helpers, 28 points (nine on the power play) and a plus-6 rating.