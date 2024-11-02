Tomas Hertl News: Earns 500th career point

Hertl notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Hertl set up Pavel Dorofeyev's tally in the second period. The assist was the 500th point of Hertl's career, a milestone he achieved in his 730th regular-season appearance. The 30-year-old center has mostly looked good to begin his first full year with the Golden Knights, picking up four goals, eight assists, 19 shots on net, 20 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 outings. He continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit.