Tomas Hertl News: Nabs helper in loss

Hertl recorded an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Hertl helped out on the second of Pavel Dorofeyev's two goals in the game. Over his last five games, Hertl has three goals and five assists while seeing time on the second line. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 points, 19 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances this season. For now, Hertl is playing a larger role at even strength than William Karlsson, but that could change if the Golden Knights can't sort out their road struggles in a travel-heavy November.