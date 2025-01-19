Tomas Hertl News: Three-point performance Saturday
Hertl notched two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
There's a strong argument to say Hertl has been the Golden Knights' most productive player over the last two weeks. The 31-year-old center extended his point streak to five games with this three-point effort, a span in which he's recorded three multi-point efforts. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists), six PIM, 22 shots, nine hits and five blocked shots in 10 games this month.
