Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Hertl headshot

Tomas Hertl News: Three-point performance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Hertl notched two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

There's a strong argument to say Hertl has been the Golden Knights' most productive player over the last two weeks. The 31-year-old center extended his point streak to five games with this three-point effort, a span in which he's recorded three multi-point efforts. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists), six PIM, 22 shots, nine hits and five blocked shots in 10 games this month.

Tomas Hertl
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now