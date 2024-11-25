Travis Boyd News: Shifted to regular recall

Boyd has been moved from an emergency recall to a regular recall Monday.

What that means is Boyd no longer needs to be returned to AHL Iowa if Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) or Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body) return Monday versus Winnipeg, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. It's possible Minnesota did this in anticipation of Kaprizov playing against the Jets, but the star forward is officially a game-time decision. Boyd has two goals and 11 points in 13 AHL outings in 2024-25. He also made his NHL season debut Saturday, but he didn't record any points, shots, hits or blocks in 8:23 of ice time.