FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on tap for Friday, including four teams that are playing the second half of their back-to-back: Isles, Coyotes and the Caps and Preds, who are playing each other.

The Sharks, who will make the short trip to visit the Ducks in Anaheim, will be the most well-rested team after a four-day break. Note that four of the bottom-five teams will be in action tonight, which means there might be plenty of high-scoring games because none of them can really defend or keep the puck out of their own net.

The marquee matchup will likely be Panthers at Red Wings, two teams jostling for playoff position, and Lightning at Jets, two teams near the top of the standings in their respective conference. The Panthers (-146) and Lightning (-128) are the slight favourites according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

GOALIES

Charlie Lindgren, WSH vs. NSH ($8,000): Both teams are playing back-to-back but the Caps cruised to a 6-2 victory against the lowly Jackets while the Preds allowed 67 shots against the Canes. The Preds pulled out the win, but it's unlikely they will start Juuse Saros again after facing such a heavy workload. Lindgren, meanwhile, has been excellent all season and gets a chance to establish a bigger timeshare.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. NYI ($7,300): This is a potential value play given Markstrom's level of talent. He's having a tough season but he's also been much better lately allowing three goals or less in six straight games. The Isles are coming off a back-to-back against the Oilers and have looked outmatch for long stretches during their road trip through Western Canada.

VALUE PLAYS

Juuso Parssinen, NSH at WSH ($4,300): The Preds move their centers around quite a bit but Parssinen was once again their most productive with two assists despite getting heavily outplayed. It's Parssinen's second two-assist effort in four games.

Barrett Hayton, ARI at CHI ($4,200): Hayton has been on an absolute heater, scoring a goal and five assists in his past four games and playing top-six minutes after spending part of the season on the fourth line. A bit of a forgotten prospect because he has yet to break out, Hayton's proving that he has some offense to give despite being known as a safe two-way player. The Hawks are allowing the fifth-most goals per game.

LINE STACKS

Coyotes at Blackhawks

Travis Boyd (C - $4,200), Nick Schmaltz (W - $5,400), Clayton Keller (W - $6,900)

This will be an overlooked stack because people generally ignore games between two bad teams. However, note Keller will likely be the best forward on the ice at all times, and Schmaltz has been a consistent point producer this season, scoring a point in all but two of his past 12 games. Both Schmaltz and Keller play PP1 while Boyd does mop up duty on PP2.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at DET ($7,100): The popular picks will be Roman Josi and Erik Karlsson, and rightfully so, but Montour's not so far behind. He's been a minutes eater for the Panthers and continues to play on PP1. He's got a very high floor because he shoots so much and also provides some blocked shots.

Erik Gustafsson, WSH vs. NSH ($4,300): Gustafsson's gone quiet in his past two games but he continues to be an excellent play as the power play quarterback feeding pucks to Alex Ovechkin. The Caps power play is also going to get a big boost when Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson both return, and the word is that's going to happen at some point over the next couple of games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.