Travis Boyd News: Up from AHL

The Wild recalled Boyd from AHL Iowa under emergency conditions Friday.

Boyd has two goals and 11 points in 13 appearances with Iowa in 2024-25. He hasn't played for Minnesota yet, but the 31-year-old does have 47 goals and 118 points across 296 career NHL regular-season outings. Since he's with the team under emergency conditions, he won't be able to play unless a questionable forward is unable to suit up. If he draws into the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, it will likely be as a part of the bottom six.