Travis Dermott News: Sent to minors

Dermott was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Dermott was claimed off waivers by Edmonton from Minnesota. Because the Oilers had originally waived him back in December, and Edmonton was the only squad to put in a claim on him when Minnesota waived him, the Oilers are able to send Dermott to the minors. The 28-year-old has no points, six hits and 16 blocks in 19 outings between Edmonton and Minnesota this campaign.