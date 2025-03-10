Fantasy Hockey
Travis Hamonic headshot

Travis Hamonic Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 4:23pm

Hamonic (lower body) will not be in the lineup Monday versus the Red Wings, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Nikolas Matinpalo will replace Hamonic on the third pairing beside Tyler Kleven. Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back for the Senators -- they'll face the Flyers on the road Tuesday. An update on Hamonic's availability for that contest will presumably be known before then.

Travis Hamonic
Ottawa Senators
