Travis Konecny News: Back on scoresheet

Konecny logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Konecny registered the primary assist on Jamie Drysdale's fourth goal of the campaign at 15:14 of the final stanza. Konecny was held off the scoresheet in four consecutive games prior to Sunday, and although the right-shot forward has been limited to six points over 12 outings since the start of February, he still comfortably leads the Flyers in scoring. The 27-year-old is at 22 goals and 64 points through 65 appearances -- the closest Flyer to Konecny in terms of offensive production is Matvei Michkov, who has provided 20 goals and 47 points across 63 games this season.