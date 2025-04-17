Travis Konecny News: Grabs apple in finale

Konecny posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny didn't score a goal over the last 10 games of the season, but he still managed eight assists in that span. He was the Flyers' leading scorer in 2024-25, earning 76 points (24 goals, 52 assists) over 82 outings. He added 188 shots on net, 94 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-17 rating. Konecny's eight-year extension kicks in next season, cementing his place in the Flyers' core for the foreseeable future.