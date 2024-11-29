Travis Konecny News: Nets two markers

Konecny scored two goals in Philadelphia's 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Konecny found the back of the net at 4:24 of the first period to put the Flyers up 2-0. That turned out to be all the offense they needed, but Konecny collected his second marker of the afternoon on an empty net late in the third period. He's on a four-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past 12 appearances. That gives him 13 goals and 29 points through 24 outings overall. At this rate, he'll surpass his career high of 68 points, which was established last campaign.