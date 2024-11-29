Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Travis Konecny headshot

Travis Konecny News: Nets two markers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Konecny scored two goals in Philadelphia's 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Konecny found the back of the net at 4:24 of the first period to put the Flyers up 2-0. That turned out to be all the offense they needed, but Konecny collected his second marker of the afternoon on an empty net late in the third period. He's on a four-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past 12 appearances. That gives him 13 goals and 29 points through 24 outings overall. At this rate, he'll surpass his career high of 68 points, which was established last campaign.

Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now