Travis Konecny News: Scores on power play in loss

Konecny scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went minus-4 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

It was a mixed performance for Konecny, who snapped a three-game slump with his tally. The 27-year-old winger has three goals, one assist, 22 shots on net, 13 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-10 rating over seven contests. While his offense has been a bit quiet and he's struggled to prevent the Flyers from getting badly outscored, Konecny is among the team's best forwards and should put together a strong season, at least on offense.