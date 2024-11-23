Travis Konecny News: Two helpers in overtime win

Konecny contributed two assists and two shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime victory against Chicago on Saturday.

In the third period, Konecny had the secondary helper on a goal by Sean Couturier to get the Flyers on the board. The 27-year-old Konecny completed the Flyers' comeback win by setting up Matvei Michkov's game-winner in the extra session. Konecny has 11 goals and 25 points through 21 games this campaign. He has failed to earn at least one point on only one occasion across his last nine outings, collecting six goals and nine helpers during that span.